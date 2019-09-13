KBRA Releases Rating Report Assigning A- Rating and Stable Outlook to NJTTFA Transportation Program Bonds and Notes

On September 11, 2019, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a long-term rating of A- and Stable Outlook to the New Jersey Transportation Trust Fund Authority’s (NJTTFA):

Transportation Program Notes (Fixed Rate), 2014 Series BB-1

Transportation Program Bonds, 2019 Series

KBRA additionally affirmed the long-term rating of A and Stable Outlook on the State of New Jersey’s General Obligation Bonds.

Lastly, KBRA affirmed the long-term rating of A- and Stable Outlook on the following NJTTFA, New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA), and New Jersey Educational Facilities Authority (NJEFA) bonds:

NJTTFA Transportation Program Bonds, 2019 Series AA

NJEDA State Lease Revenue Bonds (State Government Buildings – Health Department and Taxation Division Office Project), 2018 Series A;

NJEDA State Lease Revenue Bonds (State Government Buildings – Health Department, Taxation Division Office and Juvenile Justice Commission Facilities Projects), 2018 Series B (Federally Taxable);

NJEDA State Lease Revenue Bonds (State Government Buildings – Juvenile Justice Commission Facilities Project), 2018 Series C;

NJEDA State Lease Revenue Refunding Bonds (Liberty State Park Project), 2015 Series A;

NJEFA Revenue Bonds, Higher Education Capital Improvement Fund Issues.

To access the report, click here.

