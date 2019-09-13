KBRA Releases Rating Report Assigning A- Rating and Stable Outlook to NJTTFA Transportation Program Bonds and Notes

On September 11, 2019, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a long-term rating of A- and Stable Outlook to the New Jersey Transportation Trust Fund Authority’s (NJTTFA):
-
Transportation Program Notes (Fixed Rate), 2014 Series BB-1
-
Transportation Program Bonds, 2019 Series
KBRA additionally affirmed the long-term rating of A and Stable Outlook on the State of New Jersey’s General Obligation Bonds.
Lastly, KBRA affirmed the long-term rating of A- and Stable Outlook on the following NJTTFA, New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA), and New Jersey Educational Facilities Authority (NJEFA) bonds:
-
NJTTFA Transportation Program Bonds, 2019 Series AA
-
NJEDA State Lease Revenue Bonds (State Government Buildings – Health Department and Taxation Division Office Project), 2018 Series A;
-
NJEDA State Lease Revenue Bonds (State Government Buildings – Health Department, Taxation Division Office and Juvenile Justice Commission Facilities Projects), 2018 Series B (Federally Taxable);
-
NJEDA State Lease Revenue Bonds (State Government Buildings – Juvenile Justice Commission Facilities Project), 2018 Series C;
-
NJEDA State Lease Revenue Refunding Bonds (Liberty State Park Project), 2015 Series A;
-
NJEFA Revenue Bonds, Higher Education Capital Improvement Fund Issues.
|
Issuer: New Jersey Transportation Trust Fund Authority
|
Assigned
|
Rating
|
Outlook
|
Transportation Program Notes (Fixed Rate), 2014 Series BB-1
|
A-
|
Stable
|
Transportation Program Bonds, 2019 Series BB
|
A-
|
Stable
|
Affirmed
|
Rating
|
Outlook
|
Transportation Program Bonds, 2019 Series AA
|
A-
|
Stable
|
Issuer: State of New Jersey
|
Affirmed
|
Rating
|
Outlook
|
General Obligation Bonds
|
A
|
Stable
|
New Jersey Economic Development Authority
|
Affirmed
|
Ratings
|
Outlook
|
State Lease Revenue Bonds
(State Government Buildings - Health Department and Taxation Division Office Project), 2018 Series A
|
A-
|
Stable
|
State Lease Revenue Bonds
(State Government Buildings - Health Department, Taxation Division Office and Juvenile Justice Commission Facilities Projects), 2018 Series B (Federally Taxable)
|
A-
|
Stable
|
State Lease Revenue Bonds
(State Government Buildings - Juvenile Justice Commission Facilities Project), 2018 Series C
|
A-
|
Stable
|
State Lease Revenue
Refunding Bonds (Liberty State Park Project), 2015 Series A
|
A-
|
Stable
|
Issuer: New Jersey Educational Facilities Authority
|
Affirmed
|
Rating
|
Outlook
|
Revenue Bonds, Higher Education Capital Improvement Fund Issues
|
A-
|
Stable
To access the report, click here.
About KBRA and KBRA Europe
KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.
