KBRA Releases Rating Report for the City of Chicago’s Sales Tax Securitization Corporation Sales Tax Securitization Bonds, Series 2018C

On October 11, 2018, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned an AAA
long-term rating and Stable outlook to the City of Chicago’s Sales Tax
Securitization Corporation (STSC) Sales Tax Securitization Bonds, Series
2018C. KBRA has also affirmed the long-term rating of AAA with a Stable
outlook on STSC’s Sales Tax Securitization Bonds.
Sales Tax Securitization Bonds, Series 2018C
AAA
Stable
Sales Tax Securitization Bonds
AAA
Stable
The long-term ratings are based on KBRA’s U.S.
Special Tax Revenue Bond Rating Methodology and elements of
KBRA’s General
Rating Methodology for Asset-Backed Securities.
To access this report, please click here.
