KBRA Releases Rating Report for the City of Chicago’s Sales Tax Securitization Corporation Sales Tax Securitization Bonds, Series 2018C

On October 11, 2018, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned an AAA long-term rating and Stable outlook to the City of Chicago’s Sales Tax Securitization Corporation (STSC) Sales Tax Securitization Bonds, Series 2018C. KBRA has also affirmed the long-term rating of AAA with a Stable outlook on STSC’s Sales Tax Securitization Bonds.

The long-term ratings are based on KBRA’s U.S. Special Tax Revenue Bond Rating Methodology and elements of KBRA’s General Rating Methodology for Asset-Backed Securities.

