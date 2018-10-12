Log in
KBRA Releases Rating Report for the City of Chicago's Sales Tax Securitization Corporation Sales Tax Securitization Bonds, Series 2018C

10/12/2018 | 11:22pm CEST

On October 11, 2018, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned an AAA long-term rating and Stable outlook to the City of Chicago’s Sales Tax Securitization Corporation (STSC) Sales Tax Securitization Bonds, Series 2018C. KBRA has also affirmed the long-term rating of AAA with a Stable outlook on STSC’s Sales Tax Securitization Bonds.

             
Assigned            
      Ratings     Outlook
Sales Tax Securitization Bonds, Series 2018C     AAA     Stable
Affirmed            
      Ratings     Outlook
Sales Tax Securitization Bonds     AAA     Stable
       

The long-term ratings are based on KBRA’s U.S. Special Tax Revenue Bond Rating Methodology and elements of KBRA’s General Rating Methodology for Asset-Backed Securities.

To access this report, please click here.

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus, is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


