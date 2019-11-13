Log in
KBRA Releases Rating Report for the State of Wisconsin General Obligation Bonds of 2019, Series B

11/13/2019 | 04:09pm EST

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns a long-term rating of AA+ with a Positive Outlook to the State of Wisconsin General Obligation Bonds of 2019, Series B.

Concurrently, KBRA affirms the long-term rating of AA+ with Positive Outlook on the State’s outstanding general obligation bonds. KBRA also affirms the long-term rating of AA with Positive Outlook on the State’s master lease certificates of participation. KBRA additionally affirms the short-term ratings of K1+ on both the State’s GO commercial paper program and GO extendible municipal commercial paper program notes.

Issuer: State of Wisconsin

Assigned

Rating(s)

Outlook

General Obligation Bonds of 2019, Series B

AA+

Positive

Affirmed

Rating(s)

Outlook

General Obligation Bonds

AA+

Positive

Master Lease Certificates of Participation (COPs)

AA

Positive

GO Commercial Paper (CP) Program

K1+

n/a

GO Extendible Municipal Commercial Paper (EMCP) Program

K1+

n/a

Methodology Used:

For mapping of the long-term rating to the short-term rating, please refer to the short-term KBRA Rating Scale.

To access the report click here.

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2019
