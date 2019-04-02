KBRA Releases Report Assigning A+ Rating with a Stable Outlook to the Columbus Regional Airport Authority Customer Facility Charge Revenue Bonds, Series 2019

On April 1, 2019, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a long-term
rating of A+ with a Stable Outlook to the Columbus Regional Airport
Authority Customer Facility Charge Revenue Bonds, Series 2019 (Federally
Taxable).
Customer Facility Charge
Revenue Bonds, Series 2019
(Federally
Taxable)
Stable
The long-term rating on the Columbus Regional Airport Authority Customer
Facility Charge Revenue Bonds is based on KBRA’s U.S.
Special Tax Revenue Bond Rating Methodology.
To access the report, click here.
About KBRA and KBRA Europe
KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is
designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities
Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form
prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National
Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and
is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and
Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is
registered with ESMA as a CRA.
