KBRA Releases Report Assigning A+ Rating with a Stable Outlook to the Columbus Regional Airport Authority Customer Facility Charge Revenue Bonds, Series 2019

On April 1, 2019, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a long-term rating of A+ with a Stable Outlook to the Columbus Regional Airport Authority Customer Facility Charge Revenue Bonds, Series 2019 (Federally Taxable).

Issuer: Columbus Regional Airport Authority Assigned Rating(s) Outlook Customer Facility Charge

Revenue Bonds, Series 2019

(Federally Taxable) A+ Stable

The long-term rating on the Columbus Regional Airport Authority Customer Facility Charge Revenue Bonds is based on KBRA’s U.S. Special Tax Revenue Bond Rating Methodology.

To access the report, click here.

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter

LinkedIn

Download the iOS App

YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005891/en/