Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Releases Report Assigning A+ Rating with a Stable Outlook to the Columbus Regional Airport Authority Customer Facility Charge Revenue Bonds, Series 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 12:24pm EDT

On April 1, 2019, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a long-term rating of A+ with a Stable Outlook to the Columbus Regional Airport Authority Customer Facility Charge Revenue Bonds, Series 2019 (Federally Taxable).

 

Issuer: Columbus Regional Airport Authority

Assigned

   

Rating(s)

   

Outlook

Customer Facility Charge
Revenue Bonds, Series 2019
(Federally Taxable)

    A+     Stable
       

The long-term rating on the Columbus Regional Airport Authority Customer Facility Charge Revenue Bonds is based on KBRA’s U.S. Special Tax Revenue Bond Rating Methodology.

To access the report, click here.

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter 
LinkedIn 
Download the iOS App 
YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:38pBK TECHNOLOGIES CORP : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:38pFREDDIE MAC : These 20 Cities Are Hit Hardest by High Rents
AQ
12:38pBEST'S SPECIAL REPORT : Health Mergers and Acquisitions Focus: Vertical Integration, Revenue Diversification and Expansion
BU
12:37pEDISON : L'Assemblea degli azionisti approva il bilancio d'esercizio e rinnova il CDA
PU
12:37pLVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : April 2, 2019 Louis Vuitton launches Horizon Soft, a new line of innovative luggage created with designer Marc Newson
PU
12:37pSERICA ENERGY : TR-1 Notification of Major Holdings
PU
12:37pMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : JPMorgan Global Convertibles Income Fund
PU
12:37pMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Artemis VCT PLC O Inc
PU
12:37pJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : JPMorgan Chase to Host First-Quarter 2019 Earnings Call
PU
12:37pMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Polar Capital Technology Ord
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GEMALTO : GEMALTO : French group Thales completes 4.8 billion euro takeover of Gemalto
2TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : ASIAN EQUITIES' VALUATIONS STILL CHEAPER THAN ITS GLOBAL PEERS: Refinitiv data
3BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : Brexit leaves Ford at crossroads on long-term British plans
4NORDEX SE : NORDEX : wins another major order for 157.5 MW with N149 turbine
5Exor's Elkann stresses long-term commitment to Fiat Chrysler

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About