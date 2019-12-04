Log in
KBRA Releases Report Assigning AA- Rating and Stable Outlook to State of Connecticut GO Bonds (2020 Series A) and GO Refunding Bonds (2020 Series B)

12/04/2019 | 01:45pm EST

On December 2, 2019, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a long-term rating of AA- and Stable Outlook to the State of Connecticut General Obligation Bonds (2020 Series A) and General Obligation Refunding Bonds (2020 Series B). KBRA additionally affirmed the long-term rating of AA- and Stable Outlook on the State’s fixed-rate General Obligation Bonds as well as the long-term rating of AA- and Stable Outlook on the Connecticut Innovations Incorporated State of Connecticut General Fund Obligation Bonds 2014 Series A.

Issuer: State of Connecticut

Assigned

Rating

Outlook

General Obligation Bonds (2020 Series A)

AA-

Stable

General Obligation Refunding Bonds (2020 Series B)

AA-

Stable

Affirmed

Rating

Outlook

General Obligation Bonds

AA-

Stable

Issuer: Connecticut Innovations, Incorporated

Affirmed

Rating

Outlook

State of Connecticut General Fund Obligation Bonds 2014 Series A

AA-

Stable

To access the report, click here.

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2019
