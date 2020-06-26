Log in
KBRA Releases Report Assigning AA Rating on Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Joint Revenue Refunding Bonds Series 2020A and Series 2020B and Places the Rating on Watch Developing

06/26/2020 | 01:51pm EDT

On June 25, 2020, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a long-term rating of AA to the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Joint Revenue Refunding Bonds Series 2020A and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Joint Revenue Refunding Bonds Series 2020B, and placed the rating on Watch Developing. KBRA additionally affirmed the long-term rating of AA on the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Joint Revenue Improvement Bonds. The ratings remained on Watch Developing.

Click here to view the report. To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Related Publications

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the U.S. Information Disclosure Form located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the U.S. Information Disclosure Form referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered as an NRSRO with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2020
