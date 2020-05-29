Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Releases Report Assigning AA+ Rating with Stable Outlook to Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority Dedicated Revenue Bonds, Series 2020A

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/29/2020 | 12:48pm EDT

On May 22, 2020, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a long-term rating of AA+ with a Stable Outlook to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority Dedicated Revenue Bonds, Series 2020A.

Click here to view the report. To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the U.S. Information Disclosure Form located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the U.S. Information Disclosure Form referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered as an NRSRO with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:25pPUMA EXPLORATION : adds more claims in the Triple Fault Gold Area
PU
01:25pSINQIA : EGM of 05.29.2020 - Synthetic Final Voting Map
PU
01:25pDIXIE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:20pHEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
01:19pSCIPLAY : ROSEN, NATIONALLY REGARDED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Continues Investigation of Securities Claims Against SciPlay Corporation - SCPL
PR
01:19pKBRA Assigns Ratings to First Republic Mortgage Trust 2020-1 (FRMT 2020-1)
BU
01:16pResidential Solar Energy Storage Market 2020-2024 | The Rising Energy Costs to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
01:15pNEVADA SUNRISE GOLD : Announces Application to Amend Warrants Term
AQ
01:15pKDD 2020 Opens Registration For 26th Annual Conference With Fully Virtual Program
PR
01:11pnCipher supports launch of new key import method for Azure Key Vault
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : to Take 50% Stake in Parent of Chinese Car Maker Jianghuai
2MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC : Coffee maker JDE Peet's shares pop 15% after $17 billion virtual IPO
3ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : UK stocks end lower on Sino-U.S. tensions, but mark monthly gains
4ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : SHELL A : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
5CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION : CANOPY GROWTH : reports $1.3B fourth-quarter loss, hits reset on strategic focus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group