Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Releases Report Assigning AA+ to the MTA TRB Series 2019A with a Negative Outlook and K1+ to the Transportation Rev. BANs Series 2019A

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/28/2019 | 10:33am EST

On January 24, 2019, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a Long-Term rating of AA+ with a Negative Outlook to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority Transportation Revenue Green Bonds, Series 2019A (Climate Bond Certified) consisting of Subseries 2019A-1, 2019A-2, and 2019A-3. KBRA also assigned a Short-Term rating of K1+ to the MTA’s Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019A.

Concurrently, KBRA affirmed the Long-Term Rating of AA+ on the MTA’s outstanding Transportation Revenue Bonds and revises the Outlook to Negative. Additionally, KBRA affirmed the Short-Term Rating of K1+ on the MTA’s outstanding Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes.

 
Issuer: Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA)
Assigned   Rating(s)   Outlook
Transportation Revenue Green Bonds, Series 2019A (Climate Bond Certified) Subseries 2019A-1   AA+   Negative
Transportation Revenue Green Bonds, Series 2019A (Climate Bond Certified) Subseries 2019A-2   AA+   Negative
Transportation Revenue Green Bonds, Series 2019A (Climate Bond Certified) Subseries 2019A-3   AA+   Negative

Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019A (maturing 2/3/2020)

  K1+   n/a
         
Affirmed   Rating(s)   Outlook
Transportation Revenue Bonds   AA+   Negative
Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2017C (partially maturing 2/15/2019 & 5/15/2019)   K1+   n/a
Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018A (maturing 8/15/2019)   K1+   n/a
Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018B Subseries 2018B-1 (maturing 5/15/2020)   K1+   n/a
Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018B Subseries 2018B-2 (maturing 5/15/2021)   K1+   n/a
Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018C-1 (maturing 9/1/2020)   K1+   n/a

Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018C-2 (maturing 9/1/2021)

  K1+   n/a
   

The rating actions are based on KBRA’s U.S. Public Toll Roads, Bridges, and Tunnels Rating Methodology.

To access the report, click here.

CONNECT
WITH KBRA

Twitter
LinkedIn
Download the iOS App
YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus, is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:01aCANARA BANK : reports 152% jump Q3 profit
AQ
11:01aKIA MOTORS : Naidu to launch trial run of Kia Motors first car in India
AQ
11:01aSWEDBANK : Robur anchor investor when the Nordic Investment Bank issues blue bonds
AQ
11:01aJ-K : Civilian injured after being shot by terrorists
AQ
11:01aQUIMPER'S OFFER FOR AHLSELL : Supplement to the offer document made public
AQ
11:01aOPERATORS GENERAL INSURANCE : The Co-operators acquires Redfords Insurance Brokers
AQ
11:01aKONE CORPORATION : Notice pursuant to the Finnish Securities Market Act, Chapter 9, Section 10
AQ
11:01aOSSUR HF : Transactions in relation to share buyback program
AQ
11:01aSHAREHOLDER ALERT - BRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES EXCEEDING $100K OF CLASS ACTION AGAINST NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. (NSANY) & LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE : February 8, 2019
GL
11:01aLarson Electronics Releases Explosion Proof Uninterruptible Power Supply, 120V AC 50/60Hz
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Nvidia cuts Q4 revenue estimate on weak China demand; shares sink
2BHP GROUP PLC : New dam disaster puts Vale CEO, deals and dividends under scrutiny
3CATERPILLAR : Caterpillar fourth-quarter profit misses estimate badly, shares slide
4ATLAS COPCO : ATLAS COPCO : Posts Forecast-Beating 25% Rise in 4Q Net Profit
5VALE : VALE : Faces Spiralling Losses After Brazil Dam Collapse

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.