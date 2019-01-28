KBRA Releases Report Assigning AA+ to the MTA TRB Series 2019A with a Negative Outlook and K1+ to the Transportation Rev. BANs Series 2019A

On January 24, 2019, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a
Long-Term rating of AA+ with a Negative Outlook to the Metropolitan
Transportation Authority Transportation Revenue Green Bonds, Series
2019A (Climate Bond Certified) consisting of Subseries 2019A-1, 2019A-2,
and 2019A-3. KBRA also assigned a Short-Term rating of K1+ to the MTA’s
Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019A.
Concurrently, KBRA affirmed the Long-Term Rating of AA+ on the MTA’s
outstanding Transportation Revenue Bonds and revises the Outlook to
Negative. Additionally, KBRA affirmed the Short-Term Rating of K1+ on
the MTA’s outstanding Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes.
|
|
Issuer: Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA)
|
Assigned
|
|
Rating(s)
|
|
Outlook
|
Transportation Revenue Green Bonds, Series 2019A (Climate Bond
Certified) Subseries 2019A-1
|
|
AA+
|
|
Negative
|
Transportation Revenue Green Bonds, Series 2019A (Climate Bond
Certified) Subseries 2019A-2
|
|
AA+
|
|
Negative
|
Transportation Revenue Green Bonds, Series 2019A (Climate Bond
Certified) Subseries 2019A-3
|
|
AA+
|
|
Negative
|
Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019A
(maturing 2/3/2020)
|
|
K1+
|
|
n/a
|
|
|
|
|
|
Affirmed
|
|
Rating(s)
|
|
Outlook
|
Transportation Revenue Bonds
|
|
AA+
|
|
Negative
|
Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2017C
(partially maturing 2/15/2019 & 5/15/2019)
|
|
K1+
|
|
n/a
|
Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018A
(maturing 8/15/2019)
|
|
K1+
|
|
n/a
|
Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018B
Subseries 2018B-1 (maturing 5/15/2020)
|
|
K1+
|
|
n/a
|
Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018B
Subseries 2018B-2 (maturing 5/15/2021)
|
|
K1+
|
|
n/a
|
Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018C-1
(maturing 9/1/2020)
|
|
K1+
|
|
n/a
|
Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018C-2
(maturing 9/1/2021)
|
|
K1+
|
|
n/a
|
|
|
|
|
The rating actions are based on KBRA’s U.S.
Public Toll Roads, Bridges, and Tunnels Rating Methodology.
To access the report, click here.
