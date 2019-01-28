KBRA Releases Report Assigning AA+ to the MTA TRB Series 2019A with a Negative Outlook and K1+ to the Transportation Rev. BANs Series 2019A

On January 24, 2019, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a Long-Term rating of AA+ with a Negative Outlook to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority Transportation Revenue Green Bonds, Series 2019A (Climate Bond Certified) consisting of Subseries 2019A-1, 2019A-2, and 2019A-3. KBRA also assigned a Short-Term rating of K1+ to the MTA’s Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019A.

Concurrently, KBRA affirmed the Long-Term Rating of AA+ on the MTA’s outstanding Transportation Revenue Bonds and revises the Outlook to Negative. Additionally, KBRA affirmed the Short-Term Rating of K1+ on the MTA’s outstanding Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes.

Issuer: Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) Assigned Rating(s) Outlook Transportation Revenue Green Bonds, Series 2019A (Climate Bond Certified) Subseries 2019A-1 AA+ Negative Transportation Revenue Green Bonds, Series 2019A (Climate Bond Certified) Subseries 2019A-2 AA+ Negative Transportation Revenue Green Bonds, Series 2019A (Climate Bond Certified) Subseries 2019A-3 AA+ Negative Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019A (maturing 2/3/2020) K1+ n/a Affirmed Rating(s) Outlook Transportation Revenue Bonds AA+ Negative Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2017C (partially maturing 2/15/2019 & 5/15/2019) K1+ n/a Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018A (maturing 8/15/2019) K1+ n/a Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018B Subseries 2018B-1 (maturing 5/15/2020) K1+ n/a Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018B Subseries 2018B-2 (maturing 5/15/2021) K1+ n/a Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018C-1 (maturing 9/1/2020) K1+ n/a Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018C-2 (maturing 9/1/2021) K1+ n/a

The rating actions are based on KBRA’s U.S. Public Toll Roads, Bridges, and Tunnels Rating Methodology.

To access the report, click here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190128005425/en/