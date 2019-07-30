KBRA Releases Report Assigning AAA Rating and Stable Outlook to State of Delaware General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2019A

On July 29, 2019, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a long-term rating of AAA and Stable Outlook to the State of Delaware General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2019A and affirmed the long-term rating of AAA and Stable Outlook on the State’s outstanding general obligation debt.
|
Issuer: State of Delaware
|
Assigned
|
Rating
|
Outlook
|
General Obligation Refunding Bonds,
Series 2019A
|
AAA
|
Stable
|
Affirmed
|
Rating
|
Outlook
|
General Obligation Bonds
|
AAA
|
Stable
The rating actions are based on KBRA’s U.S. State General Obligation Rating Methodology and an assessment of the following four key rating determinants identified therein:
-
Management Structure, Budgeting Practices and Policies
-
Debt and Additional Continuing Obligations
-
Financial Performance and Liquidity Position
-
State Resource Base
To access the report, click here.
