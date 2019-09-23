KBRA Releases Report Assigning AAA and Stable Outlook to San Diego USD General Obligation Bonds

On September 18, 2019, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a long-term rating of AAA with a stable outlook to the San Diego Unified School District, CA:

2019 General Obligation Bonds (Dedicated Unlimited Ad Valorem Property Tax Bonds) (Election of 2012, Series K-1, Series K-2, and Series L)

2019 General Obligation Bonds (Dedicated Unlimited Ad Valorem Property Tax Bonds) (Election of 2018, Series C-1 and Series C-2)

KBRA additionally affirmed the long-term rating of AAA and stable outlook on the District’s:

2016 General Obligation Bonds (Dedicated Unlimited Ad Valorem Property Tax Bonds) (Election of 2018, Series J-2)

2016 General Obligation Refunding Bonds (Dedicated Unlimited Ad Valorem Property Tax Bonds) Series R-1

2016 General Obligation Refunding Bonds (Dedicated Unlimited Ad Valorem Property Tax Bonds) Series R-5

2016 General Obligation Bonds (Dedicated Unlimited Ad Valorem Property Tax Bonds) (Election of 2008, Series I)

2016 General Obligation Bonds (Dedicated Unlimited Ad Valorem Property Tax Bonds) (Election of 2012, Series G Bonds)

2016 General Obligation Bonds (Dedicated Unlimited Ad Valorem Property Tax Bonds (Election of 2012, Series F Bonds)

To access the detailed report, click here.

