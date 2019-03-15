KBRA Releases Report Assigning AAA and Stable Outlook to State of Wisconsin Transportation Revenue Bonds, 2019 Series A

On March 11, 2019, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a long-term rating of AAA and Stable Outlook to the State of Wisconsin Transportation Revenue Bonds, 2019 Series A and affirmed the long-term rating of AAA and Stable Outlook on the State’s outstanding Transportation Revenue Bonds.

The rating actions are based on KBRA’s U.S. Special Tax Revenue Bond Rating Methodology and an assessment of the following rating determinants identified therein:

Legal Framework

Nature of Special Tax Revenues

Economic Base and Demographics

Revenue Analysis

Coverage and Bond Structure

