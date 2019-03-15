KBRA Releases Report Assigning AAA and Stable Outlook to State of Wisconsin Transportation Revenue Bonds, 2019 Series A

On March 11, 2019, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a long-term
rating of AAA and Stable Outlook to the State of Wisconsin
Transportation Revenue Bonds, 2019 Series A and affirmed the long-term
rating of AAA and Stable Outlook on the State’s outstanding
Transportation Revenue Bonds.
|
Issuer: State of Wisconsin
|
Assigned
|
|
|
|
Rating
|
|
|
|
Outlook
|
Transportation Revenue
Bonds, 2019 Series A
|
|
|
|
AAA
|
|
|
|
Stable
|
Affirmed
|
|
|
|
Rating
|
|
|
|
Outlook
|
Transportation Revenue Bonds
|
|
|
|
AAA
|
|
|
|
Stable
The rating actions are based on KBRA’s U.S.
Special Tax Revenue Bond Rating Methodology and an
assessment of the following rating determinants identified therein:
-
Legal Framework
-
Nature of Special Tax Revenues
-
Economic Base and Demographics
-
Revenue Analysis
-
Coverage and Bond Structure
To access the full report, click here.
About KBRA and KBRA Europe
KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is
designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities
Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form
prospectus or shelf prospectus, is recognized by the National
Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and
is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and
Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is
registered with ESMA as a CRA.
