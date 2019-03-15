Log in
KBRA Releases Report Assigning AAA and Stable Outlook to State of Wisconsin Transportation Revenue Bonds, 2019 Series A

03/15/2019 | 06:16pm EDT

On March 11, 2019, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a long-term rating of AAA and Stable Outlook to the State of Wisconsin Transportation Revenue Bonds, 2019 Series A and affirmed the long-term rating of AAA and Stable Outlook on the State’s outstanding Transportation Revenue Bonds.

Issuer: State of Wisconsin
Assigned       Rating       Outlook

Transportation Revenue
Bonds, 2019 Series A

      AAA       Stable
Affirmed       Rating       Outlook
Transportation Revenue Bonds       AAA       Stable

The rating actions are based on KBRA’s U.S. Special Tax Revenue Bond Rating Methodology and an assessment of the following rating determinants identified therein:

  • Legal Framework
  • Nature of Special Tax Revenues
  • Economic Base and Demographics
  • Revenue Analysis
  • Coverage and Bond Structure

To access the full report, click here.

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus, is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2019
