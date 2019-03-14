KBRA : Releases Report Assigning Long-Term Rating of AA+ with Negative Outlook to the MTA TRBs Subseries 2012A-3 (SIFMA FRTNs)

On March 12, 2019, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a long-term
rating of AA+ with a Negative Outlook to the Metropolitan Transportation
Authority (MTA) Transportation Revenue Bonds, Subseries 2012A-3 (SIFMA
Floating Rate Tender Notes).
Concurrently, KBRA affirmed the long-term rating of AA+ with a Negative
Outlook on the MTA’s outstanding Transportation Revenue Bonds. KBRA also
affirmed the short-term rating of K1+ on the MTA’s outstanding
Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes.
|
Issuer: Metropolitan Transportation Authority
|
Assigned
|
|
Rating(s)
|
|
Outlook
|
Transportation Revenue Bonds, Subseries 2012A-3
(SIFMA Floating Rate Tender Notes)
|
|
AA+
|
|
Negative
|
Affirmed
|
|
Rating(s)
|
|
Outlook
|
Transportation Revenue Bonds
|
|
AA+
|
|
Negative
|
Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2017C
(maturing 5/15/2019)
|
|
K1+
|
|
n/a
|
Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018A
(maturing 8/15/2019)
|
|
K1+
|
|
n/a
|
Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018B
Subseries 2018B-1 (maturing 5/15/2020)
|
|
K1+
|
|
n/a
|
Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018B
Subseries 2018B-2 (maturing 5/15/2021)
|
|
K1+
|
|
n/a
|
Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018C-1
(maturing 9/1/2020)
|
|
K1+
|
|
n/a
|
Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018C-2
(maturing 9/1/2021)
|
|
K1+
|
|
n/a
|
Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019A
(maturing 2/3/2020)
|
|
K1+
|
|
n/a
To view this report, click here.
For mapping of the long-term rating to the short-term rating, please
refer to the Short-Term
KBRA Rating Scale.
Methodology:
