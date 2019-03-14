KBRA : Releases Report Assigning Long-Term Rating of AA+ with Negative Outlook to the MTA TRBs Subseries 2012A-3 (SIFMA FRTNs)

On March 12, 2019, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a long-term rating of AA+ with a Negative Outlook to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) Transportation Revenue Bonds, Subseries 2012A-3 (SIFMA Floating Rate Tender Notes).

Concurrently, KBRA affirmed the long-term rating of AA+ with a Negative Outlook on the MTA’s outstanding Transportation Revenue Bonds. KBRA also affirmed the short-term rating of K1+ on the MTA’s outstanding Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes.

Issuer: Metropolitan Transportation Authority Assigned Rating(s) Outlook Transportation Revenue Bonds, Subseries 2012A-3 (SIFMA Floating Rate Tender Notes) AA+ Negative Affirmed Rating(s) Outlook Transportation Revenue Bonds AA+ Negative Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2017C (maturing 5/15/2019) K1+ n/a Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018A (maturing 8/15/2019) K1+ n/a Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018B Subseries 2018B-1 (maturing 5/15/2020) K1+ n/a Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018B Subseries 2018B-2 (maturing 5/15/2021) K1+ n/a Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018C-1 (maturing 9/1/2020) K1+ n/a Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018C-2 (maturing 9/1/2021) K1+ n/a Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019A (maturing 2/3/2020) K1+ n/a

To view this report, click here.

For mapping of the long-term rating to the short-term rating, please refer to the Short-Term KBRA Rating Scale.

Methodology:

