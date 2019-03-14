Log in
KBRA : Releases Report Assigning Long-Term Rating of AA+ with Negative Outlook to the MTA TRBs Subseries 2012A-3 (SIFMA FRTNs)

03/14/2019 | 09:45am EDT

On March 12, 2019, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a long-term rating of AA+ with a Negative Outlook to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) Transportation Revenue Bonds, Subseries 2012A-3 (SIFMA Floating Rate Tender Notes).

Concurrently, KBRA affirmed the long-term rating of AA+ with a Negative Outlook on the MTA’s outstanding Transportation Revenue Bonds. KBRA also affirmed the short-term rating of K1+ on the MTA’s outstanding Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes.

Issuer: Metropolitan Transportation Authority
Assigned   Rating(s)   Outlook
Transportation Revenue Bonds, Subseries 2012A-3

(SIFMA Floating Rate Tender Notes)

  AA+   Negative
Affirmed   Rating(s)   Outlook
Transportation Revenue Bonds   AA+   Negative
Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2017C (maturing 5/15/2019)   K1+   n/a
Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018A (maturing 8/15/2019)   K1+   n/a
Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018B Subseries 2018B-1 (maturing 5/15/2020)   K1+   n/a
Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018B Subseries 2018B-2 (maturing 5/15/2021)   K1+   n/a
Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018C-1 (maturing 9/1/2020)   K1+   n/a
Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018C-2 (maturing 9/1/2021)   K1+   n/a
Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019A (maturing 2/3/2020)   K1+   n/a

To view this report, click here.

For mapping of the long-term rating to the short-term rating, please refer to the Short-Term KBRA Rating Scale.

Methodology:

CONNECT WITH KBRA
Twitter
LinkedIn
Download the iOS App
YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus, is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2019
