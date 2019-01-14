KBRA Releases Report: Texas Revenue Estimates Show Continued Strength

The Texas State Comptroller’s Office on January 7 issued its latest
Biennial Revenue Estimate (BRE) 2020-21. Under the state constitution,
the BRE sets a legislative cap on annual spending and is a key part of
the state’s governance framework, which KBRA views very favorably. The
2020-21 biennium starts at the close of the current fiscal year, on June
30. The BRE provides a valuable review of current and expected economic
conditions and the revenue outlook. It also provides insight into the
state’s revenue forecasting and budgetary performance, which have
historically been favorable.
