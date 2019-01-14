Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Releases Report: Texas Revenue Estimates Show Continued Strength

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 12:09pm EST

The Texas State Comptroller’s Office on January 7 issued its latest Biennial Revenue Estimate (BRE) 2020-21. Under the state constitution, the BRE sets a legislative cap on annual spending and is a key part of the state’s governance framework, which KBRA views very favorably. The 2020-21 biennium starts at the close of the current fiscal year, on June 30. The BRE provides a valuable review of current and expected economic conditions and the revenue outlook. It also provides insight into the state’s revenue forecasting and budgetary performance, which have historically been favorable.

To view the full report, click here.

Related Publications: (available at www.kbra.com)


CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter 
LinkedIn 
Download the iOS App 
YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus, is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:00pNORTHERN VENTURE TRUST : Update re Offer for subscription
AQ
01:00pPan Global Appoints Patrick Evans to Board of Directors
NE
12:59pANDREWS SYKES : Sykes Pumps helps secure continuity during water shortages
PU
12:59pDIAGEO : Pernod Ricard to meet activist Elliott ahead of earnings update - sources
RE
12:59pINGREDION : To release 2018 fourth-quarter and year-end financial results and hold conference call and webcast on tuesday, february 5, 2019
PU
12:59pSUBSEA 7 : share repurchase
AQ
12:59pJanuary 18th Grand Opening Celebrates New Affordable Housing in Exposition Park
GL
12:57pNo. 1 U.S. utility PG&E prepares bankruptcy filing after California wildfires
RE
12:57pNISSAN'S IMS CONCEPT : Introducing the 'elevated sports sedan'
AQ
12:56pMAGNA TERRA MINERALS : Announces Start of Drilling at Luna Roja Project
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTINENTAL : Continental warns weaker markets, electric shift to hit margins
2WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
3GOLD : Newmont takes top gold producer spot with $10 billion Goldcorp buy
4GOLDCORP INC. : GOLDCORP : Newmont takes top gold producer spot with $10 billion Goldcorp buy
5PG&E CORPORATION : No. 1 U.S. utility PG&E prepares bankruptcy filing after California wildfires

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.