KBRA Releases Report: Texas Revenue Estimates Show Continued Strength

The Texas State Comptroller’s Office on January 7 issued its latest Biennial Revenue Estimate (BRE) 2020-21. Under the state constitution, the BRE sets a legislative cap on annual spending and is a key part of the state’s governance framework, which KBRA views very favorably. The 2020-21 biennium starts at the close of the current fiscal year, on June 30. The BRE provides a valuable review of current and expected economic conditions and the revenue outlook. It also provides insight into the state’s revenue forecasting and budgetary performance, which have historically been favorable.

To view the full report, click here.

