KBRA Releases Report Upgrading Dallas Fort Worth International Airport to AA

07/25/2019 | 12:22pm EDT

On July 24, 2019, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned an AA rating with a Stable Outlook to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport’s Joint Revenue Refunding Bonds Taxable Series 2019A and upgraded the rating to AA from AA- on the outstanding Joint Revenue Improvement Bonds. The rating revision reflects continued strong management performance, a growing and diversifying service area, enduring locational advantages for hubbing resulting in favorable utilization, and a footprint that accommodates future capacity needs, and non-airline revenue generation.

Issuer: Cities of Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas

Assigned

Rating(s)

Outlook

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Joint
Revenue Refunding Bonds Taxable Series 2019A

AA

Stable

Upgraded

Rating(s)

Outlook

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Joint
Revenue Improvement Bonds

AA

Stable

 

The long-term rating on is based on KBRA’s U.S. General Airport Revenue Bond Rating Methodology.

To view the report, click here.

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2019
