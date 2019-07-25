KBRA Releases Report Upgrading Dallas Fort Worth International Airport to AA

On July 24, 2019, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned an AA rating with a Stable Outlook to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport’s Joint Revenue Refunding Bonds Taxable Series 2019A and upgraded the rating to AA from AA- on the outstanding Joint Revenue Improvement Bonds. The rating revision reflects continued strong management performance, a growing and diversifying service area, enduring locational advantages for hubbing resulting in favorable utilization, and a footprint that accommodates future capacity needs, and non-airline revenue generation.

Issuer: Cities of Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas Assigned Rating(s) Outlook Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Joint

Revenue Refunding Bonds Taxable Series 2019A AA Stable Upgraded Rating(s) Outlook Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Joint

Revenue Improvement Bonds AA Stable

The long-term rating on is based on KBRA’s U.S. General Airport Revenue Bond Rating Methodology.

