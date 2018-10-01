KBRA Releases Report for Connecticut’s Special Tax Obligation Bonds Transportation Infrastructure Purposes

On September 29, 2018, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a AA+
with a Stable Outlook to the State of Connecticut’s Special Tax
Obligation Bonds Transportation Infrastructure Purposes, 2018 Series B &
Special Tax Obligation Refunding Bonds Transportation Infrastructure
Purposes, 2018 Series C. KBRA also affirmed the AA+ with a Stable
Outlook to the outstanding Special Tax Obligation Bonds and the
outstanding Second Lien Special Tax Obligation Bonds. The long-term
rating is based on KBRA’s U.S.
Special Tax Revenue Bond Mythology.
To view the report, click here.
