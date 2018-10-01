Log in
KBRA Releases Report for Connecticut's Special Tax Obligation Bonds Transportation Infrastructure Purposes

10/01/2018 | 11:25pm CEST

On September 29, 2018, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a AA+ with a Stable Outlook to the State of Connecticut’s Special Tax Obligation Bonds Transportation Infrastructure Purposes, 2018 Series B & Special Tax Obligation Refunding Bonds Transportation Infrastructure Purposes, 2018 Series C. KBRA also affirmed the AA+ with a Stable Outlook to the outstanding Special Tax Obligation Bonds and the outstanding Second Lien Special Tax Obligation Bonds. The long-term rating is based on KBRA’s U.S. Special Tax Revenue Bond Mythology.

To view the report, click here.

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus, is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2018
