KBRA Releases Report for Connecticut’s Special Tax Obligation Bonds Transportation Infrastructure Purposes

On September 29, 2018, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a AA+ with a Stable Outlook to the State of Connecticut’s Special Tax Obligation Bonds Transportation Infrastructure Purposes, 2018 Series B & Special Tax Obligation Refunding Bonds Transportation Infrastructure Purposes, 2018 Series C. KBRA also affirmed the AA+ with a Stable Outlook to the outstanding Special Tax Obligation Bonds and the outstanding Second Lien Special Tax Obligation Bonds. The long-term rating is based on KBRA’s U.S. Special Tax Revenue Bond Mythology.

To view the report, click here.

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181001006016/en/