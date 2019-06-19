KBRA Releases Report — Puerto Rico's Independent Banks: An Underappreciated Evolution

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases its Puerto Rico’s Independent
Banks: An Underappreciated Evolution report, which summarizes our broad
perspective on the state of the island’s economy and domestic banks.
In the report, we make the case that in the face of Puerto Rico’s deeply
challenging business environment, Banco Popular (Popular), FirstBank
BanCorp (FirstBank), and OFG Bancorp (Oriental) are poised to produce
sustainably sound operating fundamentals based on their disciplined
business models, strong capital levels, as well as durable and
cost-effective deposit bases.
The report discusses the banks’ appropriately cautious approach to the
country’s risks, lessons learned through past strategic missteps, and a
favorable rationalization of the competitive environment. In KBRA’s
view, other rating agencies have been excessively harsh in their ratings
downgrades for the banks to levels that far overestimate likelihood of
default.
To read the report, click here.
