KBRA Releases Report — Puerto Rico's Independent Banks: An Underappreciated Evolution

06/19/2019 | 11:31am EDT

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases its Puerto Rico’s Independent Banks: An Underappreciated Evolution report, which summarizes our broad perspective on the state of the island’s economy and domestic banks.

In the report, we make the case that in the face of Puerto Rico’s deeply challenging business environment, Banco Popular (Popular), FirstBank BanCorp (FirstBank), and OFG Bancorp (Oriental) are poised to produce sustainably sound operating fundamentals based on their disciplined business models, strong capital levels, as well as durable and cost-effective deposit bases.

The report discusses the banks’ appropriately cautious approach to the country’s risks, lessons learned through past strategic missteps, and a favorable rationalization of the competitive environment. In KBRA’s view, other rating agencies have been excessively harsh in their ratings downgrades for the banks to levels that far overestimate likelihood of default.

To read the report, click here.

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2019
