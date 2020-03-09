KBRA Releases Report on San Diego Unified School District

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases a comment on San Diego Unified School District’s decision to file its second interim financial report for FY 2020 with a qualified certification.

Disclosure of the qualified certification follows KBRA’s assignment of a long-term AAA rating and Stable Outlook to the San Diego Unified School District 2020 General Obligation Refunding Bonds (Dedicated Unlimited Ad Valorem Property Tax Bonds) (Election of 2008, Series SR-2) (Federally Taxable) on March 3, 2020. In addition, KBRA affirmed the long-term AAA rating and Stable Outlook on various series of parity obligations.

