KBRA Releases Report on San Diego Unified School District

03/09/2020 | 07:17pm EDT

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases a comment on San Diego Unified School District’s decision to file its second interim financial report for FY 2020 with a qualified certification.

Disclosure of the qualified certification follows KBRA’s assignment of a long-term AAA rating and Stable Outlook to the San Diego Unified School District 2020 General Obligation Refunding Bonds (Dedicated Unlimited Ad Valorem Property Tax Bonds) (Election of 2008, Series SR-2) (Federally Taxable) on March 3, 2020. In addition, KBRA affirmed the long-term AAA rating and Stable Outlook on various series of parity obligations.

To access the comment, click here.

Related Publications:

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2020
