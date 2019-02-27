KBRA Releases Report on U.S. & European Railcar Industry

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases a new report on the U.S. and
European railway industry and examines the driving factors behind the
market conditions. The report highlights the most recent trends, as well
as the important credit factors that drive ratings. Key themes in the
report include:
-
The U.S. railcar leasing market showed few signs of recovery last year
amid inadequate freight demand, high previous new car builds and low
retirements, which created a supply glut that led to depressed lease
rates at below-market levels.
-
The European market remains challenged for different reasons, with an
aging rolling stock fleet, high operating costs and slow adoption of a
unified European railway system.
-
KBRA believes U.S. energy-related transport is a critical long-term
headwind as the coal industry is in secular decline and unlikely to
reverse course. In addition, tank car demand is expected to soften as
more pipelines come online over the next few years.
-
Not surprisingly, leverage—measured by debt to EBITDA—has increased
while interest coverage has declined, driven by lower cash flow
earnings in the current challenged market conditions.
-
Despite these challenges, U.S. railcar lessors have shown resilience
and have successfully managed through down cycles by continuing to
prudently invest in rolling stock, diversify their customer bases,
shorten lease maturities and provide lease concessions to maintain
high utilization rates.
-
Political support (particularly in Europe) of railway as a cleaner and
more environmentally sound mode of transport compared to trucks is
expected to offset some of the industry’s headwinds.
-
KBRA expects more privatizations within Europe, which should aid in
greater operating efficiency through increased competition.
-
KBRA believes the adoption of the Luxembourg Rail Protocol will
benefit the industry by protecting the security interests of
financiers, investors, lessors and vendors of mobile railway assets as
rolling stock moves across national borders. The Protocol should
facilitate more efficient financing from the private sector.
-
Importantly, KBRA notes that even though the railcar industry has
struggled in the U.S. and the EU in recent years, it remains a mature
sector and participants have weathered numerous economic and
technological cycles throughout its history.
To view the report, click here.
CONNECT WITH KBRA
Twitter
LinkedIn
Download
the iOS App
YouTube
About KBRA and KBRA Europe
KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is
designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities
Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form
prospectus or shelf prospectus, is recognized by the National
Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and
is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and
Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is
registered with ESMA as a CRA.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190227005173/en/