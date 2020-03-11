Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Releases Report on the Assignment of AA+ Rating and Positive Outlook to State of Wisconsin General Obligation Refunding Bonds of 2020, Series 3 (Taxable)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) released a report on the March 10, 2020 assignment of a long-term rating of AA+ and Positive Outlook to the State of Wisconsin General Obligation Refunding Bonds of 2020, Series 3 (Taxable). KBRA additionally affirmed the long-term rating of AA+ and Positive Outlook on the State’s outstanding General Obligation Bonds and long-term rating of AA and Positive Outlook on the State’s outstanding Master Lease Certificates of Participation (COPs). Lastly, KBRA affirmed the short-term rating of K1+ on the State’s GO Commercial Paper (CP) Program and GO Expendable Municipal Commercial Paper (EMCP) Program.

 
Issuer: State of Wisconsin

Assigned

Rating

Outlook

General Obligation Refunding Bonds of 2020, Series 3 (Taxable)

AA+

Positive

Affirmed

Rating

Outlook

General Obligation Bonds

AA+

Positive

Master Lease Certificates of Participation (COPs)

AA

Positive

GO Commercial Paper (CP) Program

K1+

n/a

GO Extendible Municipal Commercial Paper (EMCP) Program

K1+

n/a

To view the report, click here.

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:46pCRAFT BREW ALLIANCE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:46pNL INDUSTRIES : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:46pRIGNET : Management's Discussion And Analysis Of Financial Condition And Results Of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
09:46pO-I GLASS, INC. /DE/ : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:46pPETIQ : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
09:46pPOLLARD BANKNOTE : Announces Dividend
AQ
09:46pMetro Atlanta Nonprofits Invited to Compete for $250,000 in Marketing Services
PR
09:46pGainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Funko, Inc. (FNKO)
GL
09:45pCRONOS GROUP ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cronos Group, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
09:44pENDOLOGIX : DE/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1OSRAM LICHT AG : AMS to sell new shares for 9.20 Swiss francs from March 16
2ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : warns of big coronavirus hit to China sales
3AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Citigroup hires Loretta Ko to head financial institution group
4BARCLAYS PLC : Financial firms around the world ramp up contingency plans as coronavirus hits
5CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED : CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : 2019 Annual Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group