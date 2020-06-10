KBRA Releases Research - Building a Trusted Rating Agency

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases a report highlighting the company’s different vision, ratings process for published and unpublished ratings, and our acceptance in the market.

KBRA believes credit rating agencies have been entrusted with a vital role in the capital markets, and we take that role seriously. Our responsibility—and professional aspiration—is to produce the highest quality research-driven credit ratings, regardless of whether a rating is published or unpublished. KBRA has only one rating process—a thorough review of an obligation’s creditworthiness by evaluating all material and relevant factors.

Founded 10 years ago this summer, KBRA’s research-driven model has resonated powerfully with investors. We have built a record of success by competing on two fronts: (1) Adopting the highest professional standards across our business; and (2) Challenging conventional thinking. We believe the best outcomes happen when conventional thinking is continually scrutinized, and common assumptions are rigorously tested. That leads to discovery and innovation and, ultimately, transparent and trusted ratings and research reports that resonate with the capital markets. This is true thought leadership that comes not only from a deep reservoir of analyst experience, but from a culture that promotes intellectual breakthrough.

At KBRA, we believe that research-driven credit ratings derived from a consistent, rigorous, and transparent process will continue to maximize an investor’s opportunity set and promote growth in both the public and private global capital markets.

Click here to view the report.

