Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Releases Research - Building a Trusted Rating Agency

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/10/2020 | 03:06pm EDT

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases a report highlighting the company’s different vision, ratings process for published and unpublished ratings, and our acceptance in the market.

KBRA believes credit rating agencies have been entrusted with a vital role in the capital markets, and we take that role seriously. Our responsibility—and professional aspiration—is to produce the highest quality research-driven credit ratings, regardless of whether a rating is published or unpublished. KBRA has only one rating process—a thorough review of an obligation’s creditworthiness by evaluating all material and relevant factors.

Founded 10 years ago this summer, KBRA’s research-driven model has resonated powerfully with investors. We have built a record of success by competing on two fronts: (1) Adopting the highest professional standards across our business; and (2) Challenging conventional thinking. We believe the best outcomes happen when conventional thinking is continually scrutinized, and common assumptions are rigorously tested. That leads to discovery and innovation and, ultimately, transparent and trusted ratings and research reports that resonate with the capital markets. This is true thought leadership that comes not only from a deep reservoir of analyst experience, but from a culture that promotes intellectual breakthrough.

At KBRA, we believe that research-driven credit ratings derived from a consistent, rigorous, and transparent process will continue to maximize an investor’s opportunity set and promote growth in both the public and private global capital markets.

Click here to view the report.

About KBRA and KBRA Europe
KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe is registered with ESMA as a CRA. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe is located at 6-8 College Green, Dublin 2, Ireland.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:42pBANK FIRST CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:42pFORESIGHT RESEARCH :  Attracting Gen Z and Millennials to your bank or credit union
GL
03:41pBOATIM INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03:41pCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis- Cardamom Market 2020-2024 | Growing Awareness about Health Benefits of Cardamom to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
03:41pACADIA HEALTHCARE : Announces Pricing of $450 Million Senior Notes Due 2028 and Intention to Redeem Its 2021 Notes and 2022 Notes
BU
03:39pNUDGESTOCK 2020 : Ogilvy's Festival of Creativity and Behavioral Science Goes Global
PR
03:35pTOTALBANKEN A/S : Referat af ordinær generalforsamling i Totalbanken A/S
AQ
03:33pGENETHERA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
03:31pCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis- Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Market 2020-2024 | Growing Road Freight Logistics Market to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
03:30pTRICCAR Releases Results Of Study Of AVL™ Anti-Viral Supplement
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Receives a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
2SCATEC SOLAR ASA : SCATEC SOLAR : Ukraine's green energy disaster is sliding towards a power crisis
3NIKOLA : Tesla shares surge past $1,000 as Musk revs up the Semi
4TESLA, INC. : Tesla shares surge past $1,000 as Musk revs up the Semi
5BAYER AG : BAYER AG : UBS remains its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group