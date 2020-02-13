Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Releases Research - Not All Sunshine: CMBS and State Economic Contraction, Out-Migration, and Taxes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 03:19pm EST

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases its Not All Sunshine: CMBS and State Economic Contraction, Out-Migration, and Taxes report.

During the Commercial Real Estate Finance Council’s (CREFC) annual conference in Miami last month, there was overwhelming optimism regarding CMBS credit conditions and the prospects for continued strong issuance. In many respects, it was well founded as the U.S. economy continued its record expansion through January with 127 consecutive months of economic growth. However, regional data reveal that economic growth can vary meaningfully depending on a state’s industrial profile, demographics, and tax policies.

Based on the Philadelphia Federal Reserve’s monthly projections released on February 4, 2020, six states including West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Missouri, Iowa, Maine, and Delaware could face an economic contraction over the next six months. Three other states in 2019, New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut, were among the top 10 states with the most out-migration for the fifth consecutive year, as well as some of the five worst business tax climate states.

A state’s business conditions, its population, and migration trends influence the area’s demand for tenant space as well as housing. Within this framework, KBRA decided to look at CMBS 2.0 and fixed rate Freddie Mac K-Series exposure in states forecast to face an economic contraction, as well as those that exhibit high out-migration levels.

In total, KBRA identified $167.6 billion of principal balance in the nine referenced states. It remains to be seen how these states perform relative to other states. Sources such as the Philadelphia Federal Reserve’s forecasts are certainly worth keeping an eye on, along with migration studies from United Van Lines and state business tax climate rankings from The Tax Foundation.

To view the report, click here.

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:32pKONR BRAN : Wrangler® Launches Texas Slim Fit Jean in Europe with Campaign Designed to Inspire Consumers to Live Life to the Fullest
PU
03:32pTECHNICOLOR : Announces 2020-2022 Strategic Plan Supported By A Comprehensive Strengthening Of The Capital Structure Including A C. 300m Capital Increase
PU
03:32pINTERNATIONAL ISOTOPES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:32pHOME FEDERAL BANCORP OF LOUISIANA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:32pALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:32pSKKYNET CLOUD SYSTEMS, INC. : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OR PLAN OF OPERATION (form 10-K)
AQ
03:32pBARINGS : Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Announces February 2020 Monthly Distribution of $0.1408 per Share
PR
03:31pGlobal Energy-based Non-invasive Medical Aesthetic Treatment System Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Alma Lasers GMBH and Bausch Health Companies Inc. | Technavio
BU
03:29pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Telenav, Inc. - TNAV
GL
03:27pONTEX : Transparency Declaration Notification
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CENTRICA PLC : Centrica profits plunge on energy price cap, lower gas prices
2NESTLÉ S.A. : Nestle 2019 Profit, Sales Rose
3COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK: 2019 operating profit stable at 1.26bn – Common Equity Tier 1 ratio signi..
4SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE : SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : to Launch Offer of EUR29 a Share for RIB Software
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : Announces December Quarter 2019 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group