KBRA Releases Research Report: Bank M&A in 2019

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) announces a new report, Bank M&A in
2019: Activity to Persist Despite Market Pressure, which provides our
outlook and analysis of M&A activity in the U.S. Banking sector for the
coming year. This report provides commentary on market volatility and
the credit implications of changes to deal structure, as well as details
our opinion about the impacts of the competitive landscape on M&A. In
addition, we outline our constructive view of M&A—specifically
transaction rationalization and integration risk—relative to legacy
rating agencies.
