KBRA Releases Research Report: Bank M&A in 2019

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) announces a new report, Bank M&A in 2019: Activity to Persist Despite Market Pressure, which provides our outlook and analysis of M&A activity in the U.S. Banking sector for the coming year. This report provides commentary on market volatility and the credit implications of changes to deal structure, as well as details our opinion about the impacts of the competitive landscape on M&A. In addition, we outline our constructive view of M&A—specifically transaction rationalization and integration risk—relative to legacy rating agencies.

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus, is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190125005502/en/