KBRA Releases Research Report: Deposit Pricing Competition Continues to Intensify

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) announces the release of a new research
report, Deposit Pricing Competition Continues to Intensify. This report
provides KBRA’s outlook and analysis on deposit pricing trends in the
U.S. Banking sector for the coming year. We provide commentary around
the impact of federal funds rate increases, heightened presence of
internet banks on the competitive landscape, and the Fed’s balance sheet
unwind; the latter two, elements that the industry has not previously
faced.
