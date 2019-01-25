KBRA Releases Research Report: Deposit Pricing Competition Continues to Intensify

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) announces the release of a new research report, Deposit Pricing Competition Continues to Intensify. This report provides KBRA’s outlook and analysis on deposit pricing trends in the U.S. Banking sector for the coming year. We provide commentary around the impact of federal funds rate increases, heightened presence of internet banks on the competitive landscape, and the Fed’s balance sheet unwind; the latter two, elements that the industry has not previously faced.

To view the report, click here.

