KBRA Releases Research Report: The [Updated] Case for Community Banks

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) publishes The [Updated] Case for Community Banks. This updated commentary and analysis outlining the relative strength of community banks builds upon the foundational research that KBRA has previously provided to the market. The report focuses on our key findings:

We continue to see strong evidence that well-run community banks can achieve solid, investment grade credit ratings.

With comparable cost structures to larger banks, community banks are not forced to compromise risk and reward in order to grow and generate acceptable returns.

Diversification is a double-edged sword: spreading risk is a plus, but the benefits are often offset by costs related to control and administration.

