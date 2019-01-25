KBRA Releases Research Report: The [Updated] Case for Community Banks

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) publishes The [Updated] Case for
Community Banks. This updated commentary and analysis outlining the
relative strength of community banks builds upon the foundational
research that KBRA has previously provided to the market. The report
focuses on our key findings:
-
We continue to see strong evidence that well-run community banks can
achieve solid, investment grade credit ratings.
-
With comparable cost structures to larger banks, community banks are
not forced to compromise risk and reward in order to grow and generate
acceptable returns.
-
Diversification is a double-edged sword: spreading risk is a plus, but
the benefits are often offset by costs related to control and
administration.
