KBRA Releases Research – 2019 Residential Solar Loan ABS Year in Review and 2020 Outlook

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases its 2019 Residential Solar Loan ABS Year in Review and 2020 Outlook research report.

The residential solar loan ABS sector saw remarkable growth in 2019 as 144A and public issuance doubled to $1.35 billion from $0.68 billion in 2018. Competition among solar finance companies intensified as new lenders entered the market and companies identified ways to make the loan origination process more efficient and reduce friction for both installers and customers. KBRA’s outlook for the sector in 2020 remains positive, as loan products gain popularity over lease/PPA in residential solar financing, investors increasingly incorporate ESG factors into their investing decisions, and U.S. households are expected to remain financially healthy.

This report provides KBRA’s review of the sector in 2019 in terms of ABS supply, loan originations, collateral performance, among others, and its outlook for 2020.

