Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Releases Research – ABS East 2019 Recap

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 05:13pm EDT

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases a recap of the ABS East conference held in Miami on September 22-24. The recap provides a brief summary LIBOR/SOFR-related panels as well as key takeaways from discussion with ABS, CLO, RMBS, and CMBS market participants.

Overall, the mood among attendees was optimistic as credit concerns remain subdued across the securitization market and a supportive Fed should keep recessionary worries in check. That said, the unprecedented length of the current business cycle, slowing global growth, an inverted yield curve, and ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions also cast a somewhat cautious tone at this year’s conference.

To view the report, click here.

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter
LinkedIn
Download the iOS App
YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:51pNYRSTAR : 2018 Full Year Results Amendment and Reissue
AQ
05:50pEVOLENT DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Evolent Health, Inc. To Contact The Firm
NE
05:49pWeissLaw LLP Reminds RTEC, CZR, UBNK, and OLBK Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations
GL
05:49pCOHEN & STEERS : Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (RQI) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a)
PR
05:48pBEST BUY : Massachusetts employee shaves head to raise money for kids with cancer
PU
05:48pTENARIS : showcases innovation and services at 2019 SPE ATCE
PU
05:47pSABLE RESOURCES LTD. : announces closing of royalty purchase agreement with Osisko Gold Royalties
AQ
05:46pCOHEN & STEERS : Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (UTF) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a)
PR
05:46pPROPETRO : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds ProPetro Holding Corp. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – PUMP
BU
05:44pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COMMERZBANK AG : Banks facing 'enormous' challenges, says Commerzbank boss
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : In a brief keynote speech, Lucas di Grassi promoted the topic of electric mobilit..
3Trump considers delisting Chinese firms from U.S. markets - sources
4PENNON GROUP PLC : PENNON : Trading Statement
5THE CARLYLE GROUP LP : Austria's AMS lights up Osram bidding war with new $4.9 billion offer

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group