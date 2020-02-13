Log in
KBRA Releases Research – Auto and Marketplace Loan Level Analysis: The Virtues of Loan Security

02/13/2020

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases a research report examining the difference in consumer behavior when a borrower falls behind on a secured or unsecured loan. The report draws on loan level performance data on 8.7 million auto loans and 7.2 million marketplace consumer loans from multiple originators, as the former is almost always secured by the financed vehicle, while the latter is typically unsecured.

To access the report, click here.

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2020
