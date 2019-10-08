KBRA Releases Research – Banking in Fear of NIRP?

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases its Banking in Fear of NIRP? report, which reviews the implications for U.S. banks in the unlikely event, in KBRA’s view, that the Fed Reserve adopts a negative interest rate policy (NIRP) similar to the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan.

While large U.S. banks hold more direct earnings risk exposure because of regulatory requirements such as the Liquidity Coverage Ratio, smaller regional and community banks hold a higher proportion of retail deposit funding which, in KBRA’s view, would be floored above the 0% lower bound.

KBRA’s assumption follows a scenario whereby negative rates are implemented in the absence of recession, the same as in Europe and Japan. In the case of actual recessionary conditions, this could lead to higher credit losses far exceeding the potential earnings impact for banks of all sizes. The bottom-line view is that negative rates would have a modest impact on profits, but lead to faster industry consolidation in the long term.

