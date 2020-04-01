KBRA Releases Research – Coronavirus (COVID-19): Airport Balance Sheet Liquidity Crucial to Weathering the Crisis

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases a report which discusses the favorable positioning of many airport sector credits to withstand the near-term adverse effects of sharply reduced passenger activity in the coronavirus (COVID-19) environment.

KBRA recently took rating action on the airport sector. We view the airports characterized by funded debt service reserves and substantial unrestricted liquid balance sheet assets as providing flexibility to management teams as they face sharply reduced passenger activity and revenues. This is particularly critical in a setting in which COVID-19 cases are increasing daily at an accelerating rate and there is great uncertainty as to the flattening of the infection curve and the ultimate severity and duration of the outbreak.

