KBRA Releases Research – Coronavirus (COVID-19): CRE CLO Lodging Exposure

03/19/2020 | 01:54pm EDT

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases a report on lodging exposure in commercial real estate (CRE) collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), due to the quickly evolving events related to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

KBRA expects CRE to be widely impacted by the economic downturn caused by restricted population movement and interaction measures to limit the spread of COVID-19. Lodging is considered to be the most vulnerable CRE property type owing to its dependence on nightly room rates, compared to CRE with longer-term leases. Further, the lodging property type has already been meaningfully affected by the curtailment of business travel, events, and tourism resulting from containment efforts.

The virus’ negative ramifications on the lodging sector has been quick and dramatic as U.S. revenue per available room (RevPAR) rates fell 32.5% year-over-year (YoY) during the week of March 8, with the New York, San Francisco, and Seattle markets down over 50% YoY as reported by STR. In addition, RevPAR data is expected to show further degradation as containment efforts continue to become more stringent.

KBRA is actively monitoring the asset class across our rated CRE securitization universe and particularly lodging properties in CRE. Given the transitional nature of the assets underlying CRE CLOs, we believe that these properties may be more exposed to dislocation relative to stabilized assets.

To view the report, click here.

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2020
