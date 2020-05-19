KBRA Releases Research – Coronavirus (COVID-19): Central Bank Balance Sheets: New Rules Being Written

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases research focusing on the response of global central banks to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Central banks across advanced and emerging economies are rolling out support for sovereigns through government (and other) asset purchase programs, a practice that is commonly termed as quantitative easing (QE). KBRA’s view on the role of QE in managing the COVID-19 crisis is that the policy is constructive to liquidity but must be managed carefully, especially in emerging market economies where confidence in economic policymaking tends to be more fragile.

Click here to view the report.

