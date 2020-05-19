Log in
KBRA Releases Research – Coronavirus (COVID-19): Central Bank Balance Sheets: New Rules Being Written

05/19/2020 | 12:18pm EDT

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases research focusing on the response of global central banks to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Central banks across advanced and emerging economies are rolling out support for sovereigns through government (and other) asset purchase programs, a practice that is commonly termed as quantitative easing (QE). KBRA’s view on the role of QE in managing the COVID-19 crisis is that the policy is constructive to liquidity but must be managed carefully, especially in emerging market economies where confidence in economic policymaking tends to be more fragile.

Click here to view the report.

Related Publications

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is located at 6-8 College Green, Dublin 2, Ireland.


© Business Wire 2020
