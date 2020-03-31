KBRA Releases Research – Coronavirus (COVID-19): Commercial Tenant Issues on the Horizon for CMBS

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases a report on commercial tenant issues in CMBS resulting from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic’s devastating impact on the economy.

COVID-19 has devastated the global economy and CMBS borrowers are facing unprecedented challenges as a result of limitations on the operations of commercial tenants. Reductions in demand as a result of social distancing policies, if not outright closures by civil authorities, have left businesses in the lurch.

KBRA is continuing its efforts to understand the dimensions of the economic disruption in the wake of COVID-19 across a variety of sectors. In conjunction with those efforts, this article is intended to briefly highlight some of the legal issues KBRA expects to become focal points in determining the breadth and severity of the pandemic in CMBS, in regard to force majeure, tenant rent relief requests, business interruption insurance, and litigation.

As events surrounding the crisis unfold, our thoughts are with the individuals and families who have been affected by the virus.

