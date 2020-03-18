Log in
KBRA Releases Research – Coronavirus (COVID-19): Consumer ABS Braces for Disruptions

03/18/2020 | 12:15pm EDT

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases a research report which discusses the potential ramifications to consumer ABS securitizations due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

As the situation surrounding COVID-19 continues to unfold, the desire to contain the virus has led to drastic actions by federal, state, and local governments. Such measures, which are unprecedented in our lifetime, will inevitably slow the economy and have adverse effects on consumer credit.

This report provides high-level views regarding COVID-19’s impact on consumers. It also shares some details following our calls with several consumer loan, credit card, and auto loan ABS issuers to gauge the potential impact on their operations, origination and underwriting, servicing, and funding and liquidity.

To view the report, click here.

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2020
