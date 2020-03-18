KBRA Releases Research – Coronavirus (COVID-19): Consumer ABS Braces for Disruptions

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases a research report which discusses the potential ramifications to consumer ABS securitizations due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

As the situation surrounding COVID-19 continues to unfold, the desire to contain the virus has led to drastic actions by federal, state, and local governments. Such measures, which are unprecedented in our lifetime, will inevitably slow the economy and have adverse effects on consumer credit.

This report provides high-level views regarding COVID-19’s impact on consumers. It also shares some details following our calls with several consumer loan, credit card, and auto loan ABS issuers to gauge the potential impact on their operations, origination and underwriting, servicing, and funding and liquidity.

To view the report, click here.

