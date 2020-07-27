Log in
KBRA Releases Research – Coronavirus (COVID-19): EU Ratings Resiliency in Face of the Pandemic

07/27/2020 | 03:31am EDT

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases a report on the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on European Union (EU) sovereigns. KBRA continues to examine the widespread impact of the pandemic on credit. And while negative implications are considerable, there have been ameliorating circumstances in many cases.

In our view, recent pandemic-related policy developments in the EU—namely, progress on the Next Generation EU recovery fund and the substantial support provided by the European Central Bank’s asset purchase programs—go a long way in stabilizing credit profiles of euro area countries by boosting liquidity, enhancing fiscal flexibility, and assisting in post-crisis recovery. KBRA’s consideration of such factors and our sensitivity to politics and public policy underpin our analytical focus to distinguish between credit risk and headline risk against the backdrop of COVID-19.

Click here to view the report.

About KBRA and KBRA Europe
KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe is registered with ESMA as a CRA. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe is located at 6-8 College Green, Dublin 2, Ireland.


© Business Wire 2020
