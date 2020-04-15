KBRA Releases Research – Coronavirus (COVID-19): Fed Provides Vital Assistance to State and Local Governments

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases commentary on the Federal Reserve’s new Municipal Liquidity Facility, which was announced on April 9.

The mechanism aims to help state and local governments manage the cash flow stresses caused by the revenue losses and extraordinary expenses incurred dealing with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the subsequent ongoing economic shutdown. The facility will purchase up to $500 billion of short-term notes directly from states (including the District of Columbia) and larger counties and cities with total populations of at least two million and one million, respectively.

Many details remain to be finalized, but in KBRA’s view, the general outlines of the program are consistent with sound public sector credit fundamentals and suggest the prospects of well-structured financings.

Click here to view the report.

