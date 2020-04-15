Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Releases Research – Coronavirus (COVID-19): Fed Provides Vital Assistance to State and Local Governments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/15/2020 | 03:31pm EDT

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases commentary on the Federal Reserve’s new Municipal Liquidity Facility, which was announced on April 9.

The mechanism aims to help state and local governments manage the cash flow stresses caused by the revenue losses and extraordinary expenses incurred dealing with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the subsequent ongoing economic shutdown. The facility will purchase up to $500 billion of short-term notes directly from states (including the District of Columbia) and larger counties and cities with total populations of at least two million and one million, respectively.

Many details remain to be finalized, but in KBRA’s view, the general outlines of the program are consistent with sound public sector credit fundamentals and suggest the prospects of well-structured financings.

Click here to view the report.

Related Publications

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is located at 6-8 College Green, Dublin 2, Ireland.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:10pUNION BANKSHARES : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:09pMATTEL : Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call
BU
04:09pPVH CORP. : Pledges $2M Toward COVID-19 Relief Efforts
BU
04:09pUSAFACTS : Releases the State of the Earth Report and Announces a Collaboration With Earth Day to Help Americans Access the Facts
BU
04:09pBRIGHTCOVE : Announces Date of First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Conference Call and Webcast
BU
04:08pCADENCE DESIGN : to Hold Virtual 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
BU
04:08pSTARTEK : Recognized as a Leader in the IAOP Global Outsourcing 2020
BU
04:08pANTHEM : to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter Results on April 29, 2020
BU
04:08pACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS : to Announce First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 7, 2020
BU
04:08pFIVERR INTERNATIONAL : Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : Apple has a $399 iPhone SE for the budget-conscious as coronavirus stalls economy
2Delta working with Airbus on order book after deferring A350 orders linked to Latam
3EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP : EUROPCAR MOBILITY : Update on Europcar Mobility Group's cost-saving and cash preserv..
4ALPHABET INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Stay off Zoom and Google Hangouts, Standard Chartered chief tells staff
5ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC : ATLASSIAN : Announces Date for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group