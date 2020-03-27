KBRA Releases Research – Coronavirus (COVID-19): Mass Transit Bonds Backed by Sales Taxes and Gross Revenues Are a Mixed Bag

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases a research report focusing on major transit systems across the U.S., highlighting the strengths of a select few as well as the resources available to them to pay debt service amid declining ridership due to coronavirus containment efforts including restrictions on social gatherings.

Click here to view the report.

