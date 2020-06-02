Log in
KBRA Releases Research – Coronavirus (COVID-19): Modifying Auto and Consumer Loan Delinquency Expectations

06/02/2020 | 01:48pm EDT

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases research highlighting delinquency and loan modification trends in the consumer ABS sectors for which loan level data is available, namely, auto loans and marketplace consumer loans.

The report looks at how early-stage delinquency rates have actually fallen in these two sectors, despite the magnitude of financial stress recently placed on U.S. consumers. Enhanced unemployment benefits and federal stimulus checks likely played some part, but KBRA thinks the large percentage of borrowers receiving loan modifications has been the main driver.

Click here to view the report.

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is located at 6-8 College Green, Dublin 2, Ireland.


© Business Wire 2020
