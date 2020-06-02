KBRA Releases Research – Coronavirus (COVID-19): Modifying Auto and Consumer Loan Delinquency Expectations

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases research highlighting delinquency and loan modification trends in the consumer ABS sectors for which loan level data is available, namely, auto loans and marketplace consumer loans.

The report looks at how early-stage delinquency rates have actually fallen in these two sectors, despite the magnitude of financial stress recently placed on U.S. consumers. Enhanced unemployment benefits and federal stimulus checks likely played some part, but KBRA thinks the large percentage of borrowers receiving loan modifications has been the main driver.

Click here to view the report.

