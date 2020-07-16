KBRA Releases Research – Coronavirus (COVID-19): Modifying Auto and Consumer Loan Delinquency Expectations: Update

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases research highlighting delinquency and loan modification trends in the consumer ABS sectors for which loan level data is available, namely, auto loans and marketplace consumer loans.

Despite unemployment levels well north of 10%, delinquency rates in most consumer ABS sectors have held up remarkably well, at least to date. Remittance reports released in late June (which report May collections) showed that delinquency rates either held steady or fell across most consumer ABS asset classes, with no meaningful change in charge-offs.

We believe the unprecedented level of fiscal stimulus and widespread payment assistance programs are likely the cause. However, in the absence of further stimulus and without extended loan modifications, charge-offs and losses will likely be on the rise later this year and into 2021, assuming unemployment rates remain elevated and economic activity restricted.

