KBRA Releases Research – Coronavirus (COVID-19): RMBS Forbearance and Delinquency Trends

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases a report detailing aggregated forbearance information from its rated sponsors and servicers and analyzes early stage delinquency trends in RMBS as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Main focus areas of the report include:

Details of aggregated forbearance rates KBRA has compiled on transactions it has rated across RMBS 2.0 including prime, Agency investor, expanded prime and non-prime non-qualified mortgage (QM) loans.

Loan-level analysis of forbearance information correlating loan attributes to the likelihood of borrowers’ enrolling in forbearance plans.

Observed trends in early-stage delinquencies and current to 30-day delinquent (C-30) roll rates reported in April 2020 remittance reports, along various loan-level attributes including transaction type, employment status (wage earner versus self-employed), income documentation, loan coupon, and DTI.

Loan-level analysis correlating loan attributes with C-30 roll rates for April 2020, noting statistically significant effects due to loan coupon, property location, FICO, employment status, income documentation, and more.

