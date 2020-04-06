Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Releases Research – Coronavirus (COVID-19): Sovereigns: Broad Shoulders Needed to Soften the Blow

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 02:51pm EDT

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases a report which examines the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on sovereign credit ratings. The report discusses how sovereigns find themselves at the eye of every storm thanks to the critical role they play in managing crises through the use of their balance sheets and the negative impacts on fiscal revenues and borrowing costs. Beyond the immediate short-term risks in crisis management, the longer-term consequences on their credit profiles will be closely linked to future economic vibrancy and debt sustainability.

Click here to view the report.

Related Publications

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is located at 6-8 College Green, Dublin 2, Ireland.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:18pBIOLASE, INC : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing (form 8-K)
AQ
03:18pSUMMIT BANK : Information about the SBA Paycheck Protection Program
PU
03:17pWILSON BANK HOLDING CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:17pAQUA PENNSYLVANIA : Resumes Critical Infrastructure Projects With State Recognition of Its “Life-Sustaining Service”
BU
03:16pWELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:15pPALAYAN RESOURCES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:14pAIRBUS : announces additional production pauses
RE
03:10pFACEBOOK : asks users about coronavirus symptoms, releases friendship data to researchers
RE
03:10pXPRESSPA GROUP, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03:10pXpresSpa Group Announces Pricing of $3.05 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EASYJET PLC : EASYJET : founder steps up battle with management over Airbus order
2NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : NISSAN MOTOR : Renault Alliance Stalls on Road to Comeback
3BMW AG : BMW : sees demand falling further after first quarter sales plunge due to coronavirus
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Zoom shares slip over security concerns, rising competition
5ROLLS-ROYCE : ROLLS ROYCE : Suspends Dividend, Scraps 2020 Guidance as Virus Hits Civil Aviation

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group