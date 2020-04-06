KBRA Releases Research – Coronavirus (COVID-19): Sovereigns: Broad Shoulders Needed to Soften the Blow

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases a report which examines the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on sovereign credit ratings. The report discusses how sovereigns find themselves at the eye of every storm thanks to the critical role they play in managing crises through the use of their balance sheets and the negative impacts on fiscal revenues and borrowing costs. Beyond the immediate short-term risks in crisis management, the longer-term consequences on their credit profiles will be closely linked to future economic vibrancy and debt sustainability.

Click here to view the report.

