KBRA Releases Research – Coronavirus (COVID-19): State Unemployment Borrowing on the Rise

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases research which examines recent trends of state unemployment program borrowing related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and how renewed restrictions on economic activity may lead to even greater pressure on already strained unemployment trust fund balances.

Economic gains from the relaxation of stay-at-home orders were just beginning to emerge when a resurgence in new COVID-19 cases will likely jeopardize economic recovery in many states. The return to lockdown of some industries most affected by social distancing will put further pressure on already strained state budgets and to their unemployment trust funds.

Click here to view the report.

