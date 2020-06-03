Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Releases Research – Coronavirus (COVID-19): States Brace for Unprecedented Medicaid Expansion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/03/2020 | 02:30pm EDT

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases commentary on the impact to state budgets from increasing Medicaid enrollment, as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic drives a historic rise in the U.S. unemployment rate.

While the majority of Medicaid spending growth is historically attributable to enrollment increases, the mix of enrollees also impacts spending. With most of the newly unemployed likely to be of working age (19-64) and relatively healthy compared to existing Medicaid populations across the U.S., per capita spending on these new enrollees is likely to be relatively low.

Growth in Medicaid enrollment due to the pandemic is likely to be greatest in the 37 Medicaid expansion states, as well as in states with multiple affected industries and those states experiencing the greatest number of coronavirus cases.

Despite the temporary 6.2% increase in federal Medicaid funding pursuant to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act signed on March 27, 2020, surging Medicaid enrollment at a time of diminished state revenues will create long-term budgetary challenges.

Click here to view the report.

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is located at 6-8 College Green, Dublin 2, Ireland.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:49pMAINSTREET BANK : Makes Donation to Establish Regional Charitable Fund
PR
02:48pERI : Launches Open, Commission-Based Referral Program
BU
02:46pU.S. indicts Pilgrim's Pride Corp CEO for alleged chicken price-fixing
RE
02:46pARIX BIOSCIENCE : to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference
PU
02:46pCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Global Alprazolam Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cadila Healthcare Ltd. | Technavio
BU
02:44pPonce Bank Announces that it is Teaming Up with Grain Technology to Give Everyone A Little Credit
GL
02:43pKBRA Releases Report Assigning AA+ Rating and Positive Outlook to State of Wisconsin General Obligation Bonds of 2020, Series A
BU
02:42pPDL Community Bancorp Announces Regulatory Approval to Acquire Mortgage World Bankers
GL
02:38pHEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:33pHSBC Throws Support Behind China on Hong Kong Security Law -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : Rental fleet collapse drags down U.S. vehicle sales
2Trump administration to bar Chinese passenger carriers from flying to U.S.
3NOKIA OYJ : Nokia and Elisa see sustainability leap in world-first 5G liquid cooling deployment
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : WhatsApp, PayPal invest in Indonesian super app Gojek

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group