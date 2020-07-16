Log in
KBRA Releases Research – Coronavirus (COVID-19): Transportation Choice—Ride or Drive?

07/16/2020 | 12:27pm EDT

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases research comparing trends in mass transit and toll road activity in the Chicago and New York metropolitan areas.

Metropolitan area mass transit and toll road systems experienced sharp declines amid stay-at-home orders related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. With the rate of new infections slowing in certain regions and concerted efforts to reopen state economies gaining pace, passenger/road traffic is already seeing a comeback. In this report, KBRA analyzes mass transit ridership and toll traffic data in the two cities.

Key Takeaways

  • While public transit will play a critical role in the economic recovery of major metropolitan areas, the ability to practice social distancing remains challenging for transit systems.
  • Toll facilities benefit from lower operating expenses than mass transit systems.
  • KBRA expects the speed of recovery on toll facilities will exceed that of mass transit.

Click here to view the report.

About KBRA and KBRA Europe
KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe is registered with ESMA as a CRA. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe is located at 6-8 College Green, Dublin 2, Ireland.


© Business Wire 2020
