Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Releases Research – Coronavirus (COVID-19): U.S. BSL CLOs' At-Risk Sector Exposure Takes Shape

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 01:00pm EDT

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases a report which details U.S. broadly syndicated loan (BSL) collateralized loan obligation (CLO) exposure in sectors that, in KBRA’s opinion, are the most at risk due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

As the virus has implications for a multitude of issuers across a wide swathe of corporate sectors, KBRA is assessing the potential impact on CLOs. The transactions are generally collateralized by portfolios of leveraged loans that are diversified across corporate sectors. While issuers in defensive sectors may continue to perform through this challenging period, we do see intense coronavirus-related pressure on certain cyclical and other non-defensive industries due to the ongoing social and economic fallout from this rapidly changing global crisis.

KBRA continues to monitor high-level performance metrics for our rated CLO transactions (overcollateralization ratios, CCC exposures, collateral quality tests, and concentration limits) as additional credit degradation, particularly across sensitive sectors, is inevitable—and such deterioration will take time to manifest in the trustee reports. To that end, we are conducting sensitivity testing on our rated portfolio based on the assumption there will be credit drift, particularly in at-risk sectors, which will be used when considering the need to effectuate watch downgrade placements or rating actions.

Click here to view the report.

Related Publications

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is located at 6-8 College Green, Dublin 2, Ireland.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:16pPROSPECT CAPITAL : New study shows student recruitment going virtual fueled by coronavirus fears
PR
01:14pBRITAIN TO STRICKEN AIRLINES : try raising your own money first
RE
01:14pCANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE : CIBC announces additional measures to support seniors, our team, and the community during COVID-19
AQ
01:14pZOHR : Helps Keep Essential Workers Safe on the Roads Amidst Coronavirus Pandemic
BU
01:14pWORKING REMOTELY : Magna Legal Services Adapts to COVID-19 By Offering Even More Virtual Options
BU
01:12pDONGXING INTERNATIONAL INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
01:11pCoronavirus to bring deep U.S. capital return letdowns
RE
01:10pNetflix, Facebook to cut data traffic in India to ease network congestion
RE
01:08pLatin America's oil producers sweat to cover costs as price war takes toll
RE
01:08pMAUNA KEA TECHNOLOGIES : provides business update
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Coronavirus crisis rocks airlines and planemakers
2GOLD : Stocks, gold bounce on new stimulus from Fed, others
3House Democrats would give airlines, contractors $40 billion bailout
4DAICEL CORPORATION : Pharma firm Anges and Osaka University to begin testing coronavirus vaccine on animals
5Banks struggle to ride to the rescue in Europe's cash crunch battle

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group