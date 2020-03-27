Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Releases Research – Coronavirus (COVID-19): U.S. RMBS and Residential Real Estate Ramifications

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 04:43pm EDT

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases a report detailing considerations relevant to the U.S. RMBS ratings process, given the current status of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Main focus areas of the report include:

  • An assessment of the current extent of U.S. government response as it relates to housing.
  • An examination of how these response measures and the expected rise in mortgage delinquencies might manifest in RMBS 2.0 trusts, differentiated by a number of transaction features.
  • A summary of KBRA’s discussions with front-line market participants including mortgage servicers, RMBS sponsors, and mortgage insurance companies.
  • Discussions on how KBRA’s approach to rating RMBS considers current information and how this may evolve over time.

As events surrounding the crisis unfold, our thoughts are with the individuals and families who have been exposed to the virus.

Click here to view the report.

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is located at 6-8 College Green, Dublin 2, Ireland.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:26pPAYSIGN : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against PaySign, Inc. (PAYS)
BU
05:25pBIOCEPT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
05:25pVACCINEX, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:25pMANUFACTURED HOUSING PROPERTIES INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:25pWHITING PETROLEUM CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:25pINPIXON : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05:25pARIZONA METALS : Announces Temporary Suspension of Kay Mine Drill Program in Precautionary Response to COVID-19 Pandemic
EQ
05:25pArizona Metals Corp Announces Temporary Suspension of Kay Mine Drill Program in Precautionary Response to COVID-19 Pandemic
NE
05:24pMISTRAS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATION (form 10-K)
AQ
05:24pENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORP : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BIOMERICA, INC. : BIOMERICA : U.S. companies, labs rush to produce blood test for coronavirus immunity
2TREASURY: U.S. will be 'compensated' for assistance to airlines
3MAIL.RU GROUP LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Russia calls for new enlarged OPEC deal to tackle oil demand collapse
4MAN SE : VOLKSWAGEN BURNING THROUGH $2.2 BILLION A WEEK AS CORONAVIRUS HALTS PRODUCTION: CEO
5APTEVO THERAPEUTICS INC. : APTEVO THERAPEUTICS INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fisc..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group