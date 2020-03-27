KBRA Releases Research – Coronavirus (COVID-19): U.S. RMBS and Residential Real Estate Ramifications

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases a report detailing considerations relevant to the U.S. RMBS ratings process, given the current status of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Main focus areas of the report include:

An assessment of the current extent of U.S. government response as it relates to housing.

An examination of how these response measures and the expected rise in mortgage delinquencies might manifest in RMBS 2.0 trusts, differentiated by a number of transaction features.

A summary of KBRA’s discussions with front-line market participants including mortgage servicers, RMBS sponsors, and mortgage insurance companies.

Discussions on how KBRA’s approach to rating RMBS considers current information and how this may evolve over time.

As events surrounding the crisis unfold, our thoughts are with the individuals and families who have been exposed to the virus.

Click here to view the report.

