KBRA Releases Research – Coronavirus (COVID-19): Will the Virus Leave a Lasting Social Impact?

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) examines the short-term social effects of global stay-at-home and lockdown orders in addition to the potential future social ramifications, as countries move to reopen their economies during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

COVID-19 has dramatically altered daily life as governments around the world scramble to contain the spread of the virus. While much of the world’s population continues to be under stay-at-home orders, the pandemic is having a profound impact on the global economy, affecting businesses, consumer behavior, and leading to a sharp rise in unemployment. Crises tend to test societal norms beyond those directly impacted by the event, and KBRA expects the pandemic to be no different.

In this report, KBRA examines the following short-term social impacts of global stay-at-home and lockdown orders:

Concerns over essential worker safety and benefits

Supply chain risks

Consumer demand trends

Rising unemployment by sector

Trends for nonessential workers, including increased work from home policies

The report also discusses the potential future social impact as countries eventually move beyond the pandemic.

