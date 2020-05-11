Log in
KBRA Releases Research – Coronavirus (COVID-19): Will the Virus Leave a Lasting Social Impact?

05/11/2020 | 01:39pm EDT

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) examines the short-term social effects of global stay-at-home and lockdown orders in addition to the potential future social ramifications, as countries move to reopen their economies during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

COVID-19 has dramatically altered daily life as governments around the world scramble to contain the spread of the virus. While much of the world’s population continues to be under stay-at-home orders, the pandemic is having a profound impact on the global economy, affecting businesses, consumer behavior, and leading to a sharp rise in unemployment. Crises tend to test societal norms beyond those directly impacted by the event, and KBRA expects the pandemic to be no different.

In this report, KBRA examines the following short-term social impacts of global stay-at-home and lockdown orders:

  • Concerns over essential worker safety and benefits
  • Supply chain risks
  • Consumer demand trends
  • Rising unemployment by sector
  • Trends for nonessential workers, including increased work from home policies

The report also discusses the potential future social impact as countries eventually move beyond the pandemic.

Click here to view the report.

Related Publications

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is located at 6-8 College Green, Dublin 2, Ireland.


© Business Wire 2020
