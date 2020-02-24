Log in
KBRA Releases Research – Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Considerations by Sector: Project Finance & Infrastructure

02/24/2020 | 02:36pm EST

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Considerations by Sector: Project Finance & Infrastructure report.

In this report, KBRA highlights ESG factors as they relate to project finance and infrastructure credit risk. KBRA’s project finance ratings incorporate all material credit factors including those that relate to ESG factors. The report does not introduce new credit variables but, rather, expands upon the many factors that KBRA considers in our ratings analysis as they relate to ESG.

While ESG factors may influence ratings, it is important to underscore that KBRA’s ratings do not incorporate value-based judgments around credit factors. Rather, KBRA’s ratings incorporate expectations for the credit impact of such factors, which include an evaluation of risk management and mitigation efforts.

KBRA’s analytical approach intends to capture all meaningful factors into our ratings when we believe there will be an impact on the credit in the near term or in the future, after considering risk mitigation efforts. Factors that may influence credit analysis are not always static and require continuous surveillance. As credit factors develop more clarity, they are incorporated into KBRA’s surveillance reviews. And as new information becomes available and as future expectations evolve, the information and expectations may trend in a way that could materially impact KBRA’s credit analyses and ratings.

To view the report, click here.

Related Publications: (available at www.kbra.com)

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2020
