Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Releases Research – KBRA's Potential RMBS Exposure to Hurricane Dorian

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 07:32pm EDT

Hurricane Dorian—a major weather event which at its peak was a Category 5 hurricane—is expected to remain a dangerous storm over the next several days, according to the National Hurricane Center, after it battered the Bahamas on September 1. While its path is still evolving, the hurricane is expected to bring high winds, flooding, heavy rain, and storm surges along the coastline stretching between Florida and the Carolinas.

KBRA estimates the following potential exposures to collateral backing its rated residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) portfolio. Given its strength and proximity to the coast, the storm’s exact path may meaningfully change the storm’s overall impact:

  • Hurricane Dorian’s total exposure may be significant, with Florida Atlantic coastal counties representing roughly 2.4% out of $732 billion in collateral within KBRA’s rated RMBS portfolio alone. Another 0.12%, 0.59%, and 0.32% exposure are located in the coastal counties of Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina, respectively.
  • Florida, the location on the U.S. mainland closest to the storm at its strongest, is regularly ranked in the top state concentrations for RMBS securitizations, averaging 5.8% by current loan balance.
  • The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) issued Emergency Declarations for the states of Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina. The counties with the largest potential exposures include Broward, FL (0.61%), Miami-Dade (0.56%), and Palm Beach (0.52%), all along the Florida coastline, which may be spared most of the storm’s effects.
  • KBRA notes that as with previous natural disasters, loan performance degradation and particularly short-term delinquencies, may be significant in affected areas.

To access the report, click here.

Related Publications: (available at www.kbra.com)

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter
LinkedIn
Download the iOS App
YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:23pLAKE RESOURCES NL (ASX : LKE) Raises $2m in Placement
AQ
08:22pGENESIS MINERALS : Appendix 3B - Closure of Non-Renounceable Rights Issue
PU
08:17pSIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : Final Director's Interest Notice
PU
08:15pTIDEWATER : Appoints Quintin Kneen as President, CEO, and Director
BU
08:14pXENOPHOBIA : Lagos condemns attack on Shoprite
AQ
08:13pFTCH INVESTIGATION REMINDER : Hagens Berman Investigating Farfetch Limited (FTCH) For Possible Disclosure Violations, Investors With Losses May Contact Firm
GL
08:12pFAST RETAILING : Partners with International Labour Organization for Social Protection and Improved Environments for Asian Workers
PU
08:12pFANBYTE : Doubles Network Size, Keeps Gaming Community Roots
BU
08:12pMYGN INVESTIGATION REMINDER : Hagens Berman Investigating Myriad Genetics (MYGN) For Possible Disclosure Violations
GL
08:12pSEADRILL : Sdrl -- Sonadrill Joint Venture Contract Award
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MALLINCKRODT PLC : MALLINCKRODT : Announces Completion of Previously Disclosed Settlement Agreement with U.S. ..
2NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : UK cost watchdog recommends Novartis' blindness therapy Luxturna
3BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED : BANK OF QUEENSLAND : ASIC Launches Unfair Contract Terms Proceedings Against BOQ
4QNST INVESTIGATION REMINDER: Hagens Berman Investigating Possible Disclosure Violations by QuinStreet (QNST..
5The Chinese Peace Dragon - Born for World Peace

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group