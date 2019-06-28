Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Releases Research – Midyear 2019 ABS Outlook: Central Banks Take Center Stage

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 08:31am EDT

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases the Midyear 2019 ABS Outlook: Central Banks Take Center Stage report, which revises our ABS supply forecast for the year, examines broad consumer credit trends as well as recent performance in our auto loan and unsecured consumer loan indices.

To view the report, click here.

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter
LinkedIn
Download the iOS App
YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:48aCASCADES : Announces Winning Bid at Auction for the Acquisition of Orchids Paper Products Assets
AQ
08:47aMOTORCAR PARTS : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:46aBEOWULF MINING : Result of Annual General Meeting
PU
08:46aROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
PU
08:46aCHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGS HLDGS : Announcements and Notices - Quarterly Announcement and Continued Suspension of Trading
PU
08:46aBANCO BRADESCO : Notice to Shareholders - Payment of Interim Interest on Shareholders' Equity
PU
08:46aREALOGY : Affiliated Agents And Teams Lead Real Trends & Tom Ferry 2019 "The Thousand" Rankings
PR
08:46aGlobal Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Drugs Market 2019-2023 | 5% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years | Technavio
BU
08:46aImportant Anniversary Calls Attention to the 33,000 Preventable Deaths in U.S. ICUs
BU
08:46aHARVEST HEALTH & RECREATION : Shareholders and Verano Holdings LLC Members Overwhelmingly Approve Their Business Combination
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NATIXIS : NATIXIS : Morningstar resumes coverage of Natixis's troubled H2O fund
2BANK OF AMERICA : Deutsche lifted by Fed stress test pass in boost to Wall Street operation
3NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
4ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : Britain needs more nuclear power, electric chargers for climat..
5NEL : NEL ASA: Presentation for Kjørbo press conference

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About