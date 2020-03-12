KBRA Releases Research – Sales Tax Collections Have Strong Immunities

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases a research report looking at U.S. state and local sales tax collections and how they have performed during previous disease outbreaks. Recent examples of international disease outbreaks have had no discernible effect on aggregate retail sales and sales tax collections in the U.S. However, sales tax collections are susceptible to recessions, and states and municipalities experienced pronounced sales tax declines during the Great Recession. If the COVID-19 pandemic causes or contributes to a significant recession, which is possible, sales tax collections will be vulnerable.

